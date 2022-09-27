Smile Director Parker Finn On Practical Scares And A Possible Sequel [Exclusive Interview]

So how are you feeling after the premiere last night? Your big movie, at Fantastic Fest. How does it feel?

Amazing. I can't think of a better audience to have debuted in front of. It just felt electric in the room. The reason I made the movie was for audiences like that.

This is your first feature. A lot of people make a small movie first. Your first feature is a big Paramount release. How does that feel?

It feels amazing. It feels surreal. I feel incredibly lucky and humble that I had this opportunity. I love that you said it feels like a big, giant movie, because it certainly was not in the making of it. But we set out to accomplish a lot with a little.

You talked a little bit at the Q&A last night about how you had the short, and some studios were meeting with you on it. But what did Paramount do, or how did they come in and become the ones to take the movie over other suitors that might have been there?

Yeah, really, I mean it was Paramount and then my producers at Temple Hill kind of in tandem. But really it was about, they loved the idea and they wanted to get behind it. We had this weird left of center thing we were trying to do, and I wasn't sure if a studio was going to go for it or not. To their credit, they really got behind it in a big way. For me, it was about if I was going to enter the machinery of a studio. I didn't want to get gobbled up by it. I wanted to be able to still do that thing we set out to do, that north star, and yeah, I'm very pleased with that.

You mentioned the left of center idea, and I think when you get into it, it very much is that, but maybe the hook of it is, it's kind of like "The Ring" or "Final Destination," but with smiling. How do you arrive at that idea in the first place?

I think I was really interested in the stuff that we all carry around inside of us, that we're all sort of internally haunted by our traumas, our past, all the things that have happened to us that make us who we are. I wanted to take something sort of external and supernatural, and see if I could weave those two things together and make them indistinguishable with one another.

One of the other things — and I think this is super important with a movie like this — is there's levity.

Yes.

There is a ridiculous amount of tension and you never know when it's going to release. But thank God there's some moments of levity in there. Even in the theater, I remember when they just revealed the cast's name, everyone was like, "That's great." I feel like scares have to be intentional, but is the humor always intentional? Or do you find that there are moments where you didn't anticipate for there to be humor and then it sort of emerges?

I think it's really important, like you said, to have a little bit of release for the audience, especially with something that is so sort of tension- and anxiety-fueled as this. Those moments, if I can get people to laugh unexpectedly, or get them so nervous that they feel they need to laugh because they don't know what else to do with their body. I love that feeling as an audience member and that's what I was hoping to do to an audience.

The best way I could describe it to my girlfriend was like, "It's one of those watch through your fingers movies." You know something bad's about to happen, so you kind of just [puts hands in front of face]. The other thing you mentioned at the screening last night, which I thought was interesting, is you said that you hate CGI and you went very hard for ... I don't want to spoil anything for anybody, but there's some practical effects stuff in this movie.

Oh yeah.

Why was that so important to you to have that be the way that you approach some of the things in this movie?

Yeah, I grew up on practical effects. It was one of the reasons I wanted to become a filmmaker, because I was so fascinated with them. I just think that when something is real and there, and the actors can interact with it, it just gives it a different kind of gravity. Unless you've got these giant Marvel budgets ... it's not that I hate CG. I think the effects are a tool that can be wielded either really well or very clumsily. In this case, if you're going to do something big and bombastic, and there's the opportunity to do it practical, I'm always going to lean into practical because that's what I love and I think it's more effective.