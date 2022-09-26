With Smile, Sosie Bacon Takes The (Very Scary) Spotlight [Exclusive Interview]

Do you have trouble shaking that off? Because me, I leave work, I'm like, cool, I'm going to go play video games or whatever. After you're done with work, are you just still locked in that space for a while?

It almost feels like you're never really done just because you're there so often and all you're doing when you're off is just trying to get some sleep and trying not to think about it. I think I watched a lot of reality TV shows. I usually like to read a lot. I don't think I picked up a book. I think I had to just totally try to numb, numb, numb when I was not on set.

You've definitely been in horror stuff before, but what was your relationship like to horror as a viewer before you started acting? Did you like genre filmmaking, or was it something you just kind of fell into when you started acting?

No, I loved it. I've seen them all. My brother's a big horror guy. He made me watch stuff way too young. I was resistant to it, and then I was like, if you can't beat him, join him. So I've seen them all. It's been a big part of my life. I love horror movies. I love the darkness, or how funny they can be, and really funny, and really gory. I mean, I love it, and I always knew I was going to do one eventually.

This movie has a good balance of horror and humor. But it's interesting, because all of the moments that are played for humor, you are still playing it straight.

Yeah. It's funny. A lot of the stuff that I saw as kind of funny, by the time I watched it after I was laughing almost at myself a bit, because I was like, wow, this was really far into it and I am fully committed, fully believing my own bulls***. And to everybody else is funny, and I'm laughing at myself. I didn't think it was funny all at the time, but watching it I'm like, this is almost ridiculous.

I don't even want to say the cat's name, because that's a funny moment in the movie, but it's so funny when you're then sitting there saying your cat's name out loud and the audience just keeps laughing, but you're so serious. "Where's my cat?"

Yeah. You have to go fully for it. I mean, you can't be ironically winking because you're the one that's supposed to be going through it. But funny for me to see later.

When you're watching horror movies as an audience member, you're always like, "I would do this differently." Your character, she's in this big house at night, lights always off. Am I weird for having lights on all the time? Do other people just sit in their house with the lights off all the time?

Not at all. I always have my lights on. Then recently, my partner's like, "You leave lights on all the time. It's really wasteful." And I was like, "Ooh, right. That's part of being a grownup. You have to turn off the lights." So now I try to as much as possible.