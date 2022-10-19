Why Terrifier 2 Is Almost Too Brutal For Some Horror Fans

It's always impressive to see a low-budget independent horror flick break into the mainstream consciousness in the manner that "Terrifier 2" has. Slasher villains often stand out among horror characters because they firmly put a face to the madness, and few screen killers in recent memory have committed to cementing a more haunting image than that of Art the Clown.

You've seen your killer clowns, whether from the far reaches of space ("Killers Klowns from Outer Space") or the murky depths of Maine ("It"), but you've never seen a clown quite like Art. Even if you've never seen his movies, you've likely seen his demented face. Art was initially a throughline antagonist in director Damien Leone's 2013 anthology flick "All Hallows Eve," which itself was composed of the filmmaker's short films from years past. Initially played by Mike Giannelli, it was David Howard Thornton who would secure the pantomime killer's legacy in 2016's "Terrifier."

Where "All Hallows Eve" was a sort of test run for the character, "Terrifier" was where the clown prince of grime made himself known. And now, Art has continued his reign of terror going into this Halloween season with "Terrifier 2," a sequel that has been eliciting the kind of bodily reactions that even the most jaded horror fanatic couldn't have imagined.