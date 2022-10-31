Prey For The Devil Fails To Scare Up Big Business At The Box Office As Black Adam Reigns Supreme

Happy Halloween, fellow box office aficionados. Famously, Halloween weekend has not been a huge one for the movie business, but a horror movie or two can slip in and make some solid dough. This past weekend, Lionsgate tried to slip the exorcism flick "Prey for the Devil" through the cracks as the spooky season offering. It didn't exactly pan out, as Warner Bros.' superhero movie "Black Adam" easily topped the charts again in its second weekend. Though, even that movie's earnings up to this point leaves room for discussion. Let's dig into the numbers, shall we?

"Black Adam" reigned supreme in the #1 spot for the second week in a row domestically, taking in $27.7 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That represents a pretty steep 58.7% drop from week-to-week, which is a whole lot more than Warner Bros. would have liked for the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson DC Comics adaptation. It was rather expensive, with a reported $190 million price tag (before marketing), meaning it probably needs to make at least $500 million globally to turn a profit in the end.

Currently, director Jaume Collet-Serra's latest has earned $111 million domestic and $139 million internationally for a $250 million total. Much like Bon Jovi, we're halfway there. The bigger issue, though, is the fact that theaters were waiting for this movie after weeks of very few hits. Unfortunately, this isn't playing like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($955 million) or "Thor: Love and Thunder" ($760 million). We'll see how it legs out ahead of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 11, which will steal every ounce of thunder.