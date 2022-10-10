Here's When You Can Watch Barbarian At Home

Once you've seen "Barbarian," you'll think twice about booking your next Airbnb. If you need a horror movie to really throw you off guard this Halloween season, then the new chiller from 20th Century Studios and New Regency will be receiving a Digital release to haunt you in your own home later this month.

One of the greatest things about horror is the element of surprise. Each year comes with a wildly unpredictable horror film that thrusts you into a nightmare you never could have expected, and with 2022, "Barbarian" is that film. Director Zach Cregger ("The Whitest Kids U'Know"), along with producer Roy Lee ("The Ring," "The Grudge," and "It") does his best to lull you into one horror movie, before unleashing a whole wave of them.

Whether you're seeing this basement-dwelling terror for the first time or looking to catch clues that you missed the first time around in theaters, "Barbarian" is the way to go this Halloween season. In the event you're going into this blind, the synopsis only gives you a taste of the dread awaiting you:

Arriving in Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. From 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. Written and directed by Zach Cregger.

"Barbarian" will be made available to rent and purchase digitally on October 25, 2022. Additionally, it will be made available for streaming on HBO Max on the same day!