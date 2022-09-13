Barbarian Buries Its Nastiest Twists In The Most Satisfying Way Possible

This article contains major spoilers for "Barbarian."

When you rent an Airbnb, the most important step of booking the place is making sure everything is on the up and up. You never really know what's lurking in the corners of someone else's abode, after all. Once you take the gleefully twisted roller coaster ride that is "Barbarian," however, you're going to thoroughly inspect every crevice of the place, if not outright cancel any standing reservations.

It's become partly cliche to say that a movie like "Barbarian" will have a cultural effect in the same way "Jaws" did with water, but I challenge anyone currently staying in an Airbnb property to witness this movie and not think about packing your bags immediately after you get home from the theater.

Director Zach Cregger ("Miss March") is a certified madman. This is one of those rare cases where minimalist marketing was a smart choice on the part of the House of Mouse. Cregger even told CinemaBlend that he played a pivotal part in constructing the film's trailer, which gives you just enough ambiguous clues to pique your interest. The genius of "Barbarian" is you are just as lost and confused as the victims of this house, because there's no feasible way you can guess where this is all heading, due in part to its refreshingly unconventional narrative structure.

On the off chance you didn't heed my warning, this is your last chance to bookmark this for later before I start unveiling the secrets of "Barbarian," as I will not be held responsible for spoiling an insanely twisted horror film of this caliber.