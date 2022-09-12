Barbarian, Of All Movies, Brings Disney Back Atop The Box Office With $10 Million

"Barbarian," which entered the weekend riding a wave of critical praise, took the top spot with $10 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Heading into the weekend, despite the praise, it was charting for a debut between $5 and $6 million. That means the intrigue crafted by Disney's marketing campaign, which kept the movie's many secrets intact, as well as buzz from critics helped to push this one far higher than expected. Beyond that, we are still left with little by way of big movies or major competition, so this became a win by default in some ways. It's also, oddly enough, Disney's first number one on the charts since "Thor: Love and Thunder" hit theaters in July. That is kind of remarkable given Disney's sheer dominance in the pre-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" also arrived in North America through Disney and earned $4.4 million, good enough for the number two spot. That's certainly not enough to save the box office from being a wasteland of small potatoes that can't put enough meat in seats, but it is encouraging in its own way. Much like we saw with "RRR" earlier this year, American audiences will turn up for these Indian imports. Giving theaters more types of movies that can bring in crowds is always a good thing. And it's encouraging in its own way that Disney is the one bringing this one to the U.S.

The big question will be what kind of holdover potential "Barbarian" has. With the likes of "The Woman King" and "Pearl" opening wide this weekend, it's tough to say. Will this get word-of-mouth buzz, propelling it to a good hold? Or is it doomed to fall off a cliff in week two? Time will tell but, for the moment, it's a nice win for original horror.