Regal Owner Cineworld Was Just Given A Huge Lifeline In Its Bankruptcy Battle

Cineworld, one of the largest movie theater operators in the world, recently began its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. It had been expected that the owner of Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in the U.S. (behind only AMC), was going to have to go down that road, and now we're here. Fortunately for those who enjoy Regal and Cineworld's other chains around the world, they aren't closing their doors. In fact, the company has just been handed a pretty healthy lifeline from its bankruptcy court.

Per a press release, United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has granted the company immediate access to up to approximately $785 million of an approximate $1.94 billion debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing. This is part of what's known as "first-day" relief. So what does that mean, exactly? DIP financing is a special kind of financing that is generally only made available to companies that have filed Chapter 11. Essentially, this money is used to help reorganize the business and keep operations moving while the bankruptcy case unfolds. So, in essence, they will have access to money to keep the doors open.

The only negative here is that it will add even more debt to Cineworld's already very heavy debt load, which is said to be in the $9 billion range. But it will save them from having to close up shop. Unfortunately for those Cineworld does owe money to, this DIP financing generally takes precedent in cases such as this and will likely be paid back first. That means the company's other creditors might have an even longer wait for the money they are owed. But much has yet to be determined as this bankruptcy case is, in many ways, in its infancy.