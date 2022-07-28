How AMC Theaters Managed To Recover From The Pandemic Better Than Regal Cinemas

AMC is the largest theater chain in the U.S. by far, with around 946 theaters and 10,562 screens to its name. That metric alone gives the chain an edge in the game as they have more locations for moviegoers to access. But that also means more rent to be paid and more useless real estate to deal with during the shutdown of 2020. AMC suffered huge losses during the pandemic, and its debt load suffered as well. The company nearly went bankrupt and, as it stands, they have a debt load of around $5.5 billion.

The good news, though, is AMC is trying to climb out of the hole. The company recently purchased $72.5 million of its debt for a discounted $50 million, which will save on interest costs. It's like throwing a stone at a giant, but it's progress nevertheless. AMC also got a great deal of press last year for its "meme stock" run, with Redditors and other online investors targeting the stock, giving it a big boost ... though one that didn't last, admittedly. This was also tied to the Gamestop stock fiasco. As of this writing, AMC's stock sits at $14.50 per share, with a $7.34 billion market cap.

Also of note for AMC is that the company is diversifying its business well beyond the box office. They recently started selling popcorn in malls and, oddly enough, purchased a stake in a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. But diversification in business is often not a bad thing and finding new revenue streams to chip away at that mountain of debt is ultimately a good choice.