Spider-Man: No Way Home Made $610 Million In Profits – Let's Talk About What That Means

One of the biggest takeaways here is that this number put together by Deadline, rough though it may be, provides a window into the economics of the movie business as it currently exists. One might look at that $1.9 billion box office figure and assume that Sony now would easily have a billion dollars or more sitting in its bank account. That's not how things work though. While I am no expert on the topic and Hollywood studio accounting is famously sketchy, there are some things we can glean from this using some rough math we have available.

For one, a rule of thumb is that a studio will double a budget for marketing. So, a $200 million budget can easily become $400 million in total expenses before anyone makes a dime. Looking at the box office and how that's divided up, another rule of thumb is that studios will generally see about half of what is earned at the box office (though in some markets such as China it is far less, about 25%). With that in mind, a $1.9 billion box office total, at best, means $950 million or so, at very best, getting back to the studio. From that, around $400 million (very roughly) would need to be recouped before any profit can be counted.

Now, imagine what this looks like for a big movie that doesn't make nearly as much at the box office. Suddenly, it becomes clear why "Black Widow" ($379 million worldwide), was viewed as such a disappointment, and why Scarlett Johansson probably had every reason in the world to be upset about the movie's simultaneous debut on Disney+ last summer. Hence, the lawsuit. The economics of big movies in a market that doesn't have a huge home video market any longer are tough to navigate. If a studio can make this much money on the biggest of big hits, imagine how much they can lose on a big flop? It's not hard to see why studios like to play it safe and have some form of relative guarantee when it comes to big-budget films.