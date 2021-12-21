Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Might Not Be A Bad Box Office Bet

"The Amazing Spider-Man 3" had been put into development, in addition to a slew of spin-offs, including a "Sinister Six" film and (God help us) an Aunt May solo movie. Much of the studio's plans came to light in the famous Sony email leaks. These leaks, coupled with the underwhelming response to "TAMS2" ultimately paved the way for the deal between Sony and Disney that allowed for Tom Holland's version of the character to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicking off with his appearance in "Captain America: Civil War." The rest is box office history.

In the years since Holland took over, he's found a great deal of love, aided in no small part by the fact that he gets to exist alongside his fellow heroes in the MCU. But also in that time, a great deal of fondness has been expressed for Garfield and his take on the character. Love or hate those movies, it does certainly feel as though the actor didn't get a fair shake, and given how excellent he's proven himself to be in other movies, many have started to wonder what could have been.

That being the case, if Sony were to revisit Garfield's corner of the universe, time may have healed some of those wounds left behind by Jamie Foxx's blue Electro and Paul Giamatti's ridiculous Rhino in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." The studio could, in theory, advance the story several years, gloss over some of the questionable elements of those last two movies, and give Garfield a fresh start of sorts. Given the goodwill and the fact that both previous movies made a lot of money, there's reason to think this could work. Not to mention that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is on track to become the first $1 billion blockbusters since the pandemic. "Spider-Man," as a franchise, is bigger than it's ever been. If we can have multiple Batmans, why not multiple Spider-Mans?