Sony Clarifies That Tom Holland's Spider-Man Isn't Done In The MCU

Another day, another attempt to clear up the messy and confusing environment that the character of Spider-Man finds himself in these days. A lesser writer than I would probably say he's helplessly caught in a web of convoluted, sometimes even contradictory corporate legal strictures ... thankfully, I'm above those sorts of puns!

A few days ago, it was left to actor Tom Holland himself to explain the ins and outs of the current deal between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Contrary to our previous assumptions that there would be a very specific number of appearances left between his "Home" trilogy for Sony Pictures and his roles in other MCU projects, such as "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," Holland explained it as an "...open conversation and open dialogue between Mr. [Bob] Iger and Mr. [Tom] Rothman" that allows for as many films (and possibly television series, too, with the popularity of the Disney+ shows?) as they can agree on. That came on the heels of Sony's Amy Pascal announcing a whole new trilogy of "Spider-Man" films, which would easily turn Holland's Peter Parker into an MCU mainstay. Unfortunately, earlier today we brought you Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman's tempered comments (that were very likely stated with the intention of creating some leverage on his side in any future discussions with Marvel down the road).

Now, Rothman's at it again as he further attempts to lend some insight on how we can expect this whole rights-sharing business to unfold in the years to come.