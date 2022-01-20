Gamestop: Rise Of The Players Trailer: Redditors Take On Wall Street And Win

In January of 2021, things were looking a little grim for GameStop, a chain of stores that bought, traded, and sold video games. Streaming had already taken a huge chunk of sales, and then the pandemic caused sales to plummet. Many investors started doing short sales, which means selling stock they were borrowing with the plan to buy it back at an even lower price. Instead, Redditors snatched up the stocks, and soon the price began to rise. At one point, the stocks were valued at over $500 USD per share, compared to the $17 or so per share at the beginning of January. The coordinated efforts through Reddit and other social media outlets caused some brokerage companies to refuse to trade the stock, and soon the Redditors began picking up previously shorted stocks, including AMC Theatres and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The documentary is directed by Jonah Tulis and produced by Blake J. Harris, Dan Braun, and Josh Braun. (Harris previously contributed to /Film, though that will have no bearing on our coverage.) The documentary appears to use some of the same graphic design and storytelling techniques as "Console Wars," including 16-bit avatars of interview subjects and the filmmakers.

Here's the official synopsis:

From the makers of "Console Wars" comes the origin story of the GameStop stock market phenomenon, featuring exclusive access to the original players who lit the fuse on an historic amateur investor uprising. Spotlighting the human side of a sensational business drama, "GameStop: Rise of the Players" is a David vs Goliath tale about ordinary people waking up to the power they have in numbers.

"GameStop: Rise of the Players" will premiere exclusively in theaters on January 28, 2022.