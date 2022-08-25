Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Listens To Death Metal To Fall Asleep [Exclusive Interview]

In the new horror/mystery "Barbarian," nothing is as it seems — and everything seems totally weird, so the fact that it isn't what it seems makes it even weirder and more terrifying than you thought possible. It's altogether strange and unnerving, but writer/director Zach Cregger also delivers a horrific tale that is ripe with moments for laughter, because it really is just so damn bizarre. He's a good person for this kind of mesh, given his background in comedy, and his unique script brings a whole new level of surprise to the genre.

"Barbarian" tells the story of a woman named Tess (Georgina Campbell), who arrives at an Airbnb she rented in Detroit one night only to find that a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to stay the night at the home until a solution can be secured — but, as in any good horror movie, she discovers that there is more than meets the eye in this home and that a rogue Airbnb mix-up is, quite literally, the least of her problems.

I sat down with Cregger to discuss the upcoming film in all its mysterious glory, including his reasons for pivoting to horror after previously being part of the comedy collective The Whitest Kids U Know, and what makes horror and comedy such a natural pairing.