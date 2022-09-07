Barbarian's Georgina Campbell And Justin Long On Their 'Intense' New Horror Mystery [Exclusive Interview]

Any horror movie worth its salt is anchored by its performances. Script, cinematography, production design, score — all those things play a major part, of course, and you obviously can't make a film without them. But to make things really pack the punch necessary to be effective in the genre, you need top-notch actors who can take us there. Enter Georgina Campbell and Justin Long, two of the leads in the upcoming horror-mystery "Barbarian." The pair bring a nuanced sense of character to two fairly stereotypical archetypes in this film, and their command of those personas give the movie a firm foundation on which to build its absolutely bizarre and terrifying story.

"Barbarian" follows Campbell's Tess, a woman who, upon arriving at an Airbnb she rented in Detroit, finds a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgaard) already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to stay the night at the house, but she quickly realizes that there is something far more sinister going on in the home she rented than a harmless double booking mix-up — something that has been brewing for decades.

I sat down with Campbell and Long to talk about what draws them to the types of projects they gravitate towards, how "Barbarian" measures up in that arena, and to even dish a little on a potential "Tusk" sequel. Yeah, you heard that unexpected tidbit correctly.