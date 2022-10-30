Black Adam Is Conquering The Worldwide Box Office, Passing $250 Million Globally

Superhero movies continue to make money, as do films that star Dwayne Johnson (even when they aren't good). The latest entry into the DC Universe, "Black Adam," has now crossed $250 million at the worldwide box office.

In its second weekend, the movie dropped 59% domestically from its opening with about $27 million in ticket sales, which is a fairly standard drop for a front-loaded superhero picture. It's also in line with a lot of the second weekend drops for films starring Johnson in recent years, such as 55% for "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Jungle Cruise," and 58% for "Hobbs and Shaw." It is quite a bit lower than DC's previous film this year, "The Batman," but that film's 50% drop was unusually good for a superhero flick.

"Black Adam" will get to enjoy another weekend free from other superhero blockbuster competition next weekend, but its reign will come to end the following weekend when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" looks to crush everything in its path. In the end "Black Adam" won't be the hit among hits that the other superhero films this year are, but nobody is going to go home unhappy with the haul it takes in at the end of the day, particularly for a film about a character very few people have ever heard of before. Considering the film's reported $200 million production budget, it would need to make around $400-500 million worldwide to break even — and thanks to Johnson's global appeal, it has a shot at accomplishing that.