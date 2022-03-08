Moonfall Has Bombed Its Way Into The Record Books, And That's Concerning

Studio accounting always makes things interesting and tough to nail down. The movie business, at times, doesn't make much sense as a business. Just look at Fox trying to say that "Bohemian Rhapsody" lost money despite making a stunning $910 million at the box office. Yet, movies like "Pacific Rim," which made $411 million and cost far more to make, end up getting a sequel. The point is, getting word from the people who are actually in charge on how much something did or did not make is and always has been a grey area at best.

That having been said, the financial partners on "Moonfall" figure to be in bad shape. Lionsgate distributed the film but isn't on the hook for the movie's huge budget, at least not nearly all of it. Emmerich also partnered with Chinese firm Huayi, AGC Studios, CAA Media Finance, and other distribution partners around the world, amongst other entities. As a rough rule of thumb, studios get about half of the money made from ticket sales, so we're looking at maybe $20 million there. Even if we give the studio the benefit of the doubt on marketing and say they somehow only spent $75 million to market it (even though the rule of thumb typically is to double the budget for marketing), that would still leave the production at $195 million in the hole.

Once cable rights, Blu-ray sales, and other ancillary revenue streams are accounted for (and Amazon has locked up some streaming rights for the film), it would be very easy to see the total loss eclipsing $100 million — if not much more. How that ends up getting shared amongst the financial partners isn't known but lots of unhappy people are looking at those numbers right now, that much is certain. Lionsgate should probably avoid these big-budget bets in the future and, since they aren't on the hook for the lion's share of the budget, consider this a warning.