The Batman Box Office Numbers Point To DC's (Potentially) Promising Future

Warner Bros. scored the win it has been hoping to score for more than five years now as "The Batman" opened with $134 million domestically, beating earlier estimates that surfaced on Sunday, according to Box Office Mojo. That makes for the second-best opening of the pandemic behind only "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which shattered records by taking in $260 million a few months back. That a movie that made around half of that ranks well above the rest of the competition signals just how much far ahead of the rest of the pack these two franchises are. These are the two biggest superheroes on the planet, plain and simple.

Robert Pattinson's dark and gritty debut as our new Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, has collected $254 million globally up to this point, making for a fantastic start even when taking its gigantic $200 million budget into account. The budget wasn't originally going to be close to that, but the whole stop-and-start of the pandemic, in addition to costly protocols that were put in place, inflated the budget a great deal. To help matters, critics and audiences alike have responded incredibly well to the film, which currently boasts an 85% critic rating and a 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That response should help the week-to-week holdover as March unfolds. Though it is also worth pointing out that pretty much every other studio moved out of the way, clearing a path for "The Batman" to dominate unabated. The big takeaway here is that Reeves created a brand new world totally separate from Ben Affleck's Batman and the DCEU, and it worked like gangbusters. Letting these characters breathe without the weight of a connected universe seems to not only work for DC's heroes, but it helps to separate DC from Marvel. Look at "Joker" making an unreal $1 billion globally back in 2019. Even "Aquaman," which ranks as the highest-grossing DC movie ever released, was very much its own adventure that wasn't too concerned with the rest of the universe, opting to craft its own, sprawling world within the larger framework of the DCEU.

The point is, as Affleck gets ready to hang it up as Batman and with the multiverse taking shape, it seems DC can win by being less concerned with connecting everything together. The numbers indicate that this is a winning strategy, and Warner Bros. would be wise to read the tea leaves here.