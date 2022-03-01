The Batman Presents An Emerging Problem For The Box Office

Much of what I am about to say is very easy to say in my position. I am not the head of a major studio. I am not a man who has millions of dollars invested in a movie that requires lots of people to see it to make that money back. I am merely a man who loves the movies and values the theatrical experience. Having said that, I think the long-term viability of the theatrical marketplace is going to depend on studios not backing away from every major blockbuster and committing to counter-programming. Period.

Just look at the way things used to be. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" shattered records upon its debut and yet, the comedy "Sisters" with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler was able to open against it, debuting to $13 million against a $30 million budget and ultimately finishing with $105 million worldwide. That is counter-programming at its finest. I understand that the pandemic changed things irrevocably, but that doesn't mean that streaming has accounted for the lost revenue from ticket sales (at least not yet), and a big part of that is going to come down to more than one or two movies making a decent chunk of change on a given weekend. Letting "The Batman" run wild isn't the answer.

What happens when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" or "Jurassic World Dominion" hit theaters? Are more movies going to be delayed out of fear? Are the summer months going to be filled with blockbusters and only blockbusters one week after the next with no room for anything else? This does not seem like a world that is welcoming to all types of moviegoers, nor is it one that can sustain big movie studios forever. Blockbusters are a big part of the box office pie but they're not everything.

Just look at "Dog" opening against "Uncharted" recently, which managed make its entire $15 million budget back in a single weekend. That, to me, is the type of future we can and should be looking forward to. Yes, I understand giving a gigantic movie a week or so to do its thing, but it can't take up a full month of the year. This is not the way to emerge from the pandemic. This is a short-sighted path that will damage the future more than it will help the present. Studios must hedge their bets on the future, even if it means taking some risks right now.