Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre Trailer: Guy Ritchie Gets Stylish For His Latest Caper

Guy Ritchie is bringing back past players from his recent works in his latest action-comedy, and a trailer has dropped for your viewing pleasure. "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" is Guy Ritchie's follow-up after this year's "Wrath of Man," a remake of the 2004 French thriller "Le Convoyeur," also starring Statham.

STX Films' "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" stars Jason Statham as Orson Fortune in his fifth collaboration with the British filmmaker. Rounding out the cast are Aubrey Plaza ("Ingrid Goes West"), Josh Hartnett (who also stars in "Wrath of Man"), Cary Elwes ("Saw," "The Princess Bride"), and "The Gentlemen" stars Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant.

Here's the synopsis for Richie's latest:

Super spy Orson Fortune (Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world's best operatives (Plaza, Elwes, Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

Check out the trailer for "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" below.