The Contractor Trailer: Chris Pine And Ben Foster Reunite In Ex-Military Thriller
Paramount and STXfilms have released the trailer for "The Contractor," and it's giving us a chance to "Pine" for one of our favorite Chrises again. Chris Pine stars alongside his "Hell or High Water" co-star Ben Foster in the film, reuniting one of my all-time favorite cinematic duos. The film, which was originally titled "Violence of Action," comes out in less than two months, and it's directed by Tarik Saleh in his first feature-length English language film. If you recognize Saleh's name, it might be because he directed the "Westworld" season 2 episode "Phase Space" (which was one of my personal favorites that season).
The cast for the film also includes Gillian Jacobs ("Fear Street"), Eddie Marsan ("The World's End"), Fares Fares ("Wheel of Time"), Nina Hoss ("A Most Wanted Man"), Kiefer Sutherland ("24"), and Amira Casar ("Call Me By Your Name"). The script was written by J.P. Davis ("Fighting Tommy Riley," "The Neighbor").
It's the cast that makes this film
Here is the official synopsis for "The Contractor" from STX:
Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.
While this synopsis wouldn't normally be one that grabs my attention, the casting certainly does. Aside from the aforementioned re-teaming of Pine and Foster, who have some of the best bro chemistry out there, the film is adding Gillian Jacobs to the mix. I love to watch a brilliant comedian doing drama, because there is sometimes a comedic edge that can heighten their dramatic performances and make them feel more grounded and authentic.
Throw in Kiefer Sutherland, with his ability to swing so easily from measured calm to unhinged anger, and I think you have a recipe for a compelling film. (Go back and watch a few early episodes of "24" if you don't remember.)
"The Contractor" will be released in theaters, on digital platforms, and on demand on April 1, 2022.