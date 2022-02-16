The Contractor Trailer: Chris Pine And Ben Foster Reunite In Ex-Military Thriller

Here is the official synopsis for "The Contractor" from STX:

Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.

While this synopsis wouldn't normally be one that grabs my attention, the casting certainly does. Aside from the aforementioned re-teaming of Pine and Foster, who have some of the best bro chemistry out there, the film is adding Gillian Jacobs to the mix. I love to watch a brilliant comedian doing drama, because there is sometimes a comedic edge that can heighten their dramatic performances and make them feel more grounded and authentic.

Throw in Kiefer Sutherland, with his ability to swing so easily from measured calm to unhinged anger, and I think you have a recipe for a compelling film. (Go back and watch a few early episodes of "24" if you don't remember.)

"The Contractor" will be released in theaters, on digital platforms, and on demand on April 1, 2022.