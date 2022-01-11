Hell Or High Water Is Becoming A TV Series At Fox
You can add "Hell or High Water" to the list of film IPs that are being re-imagined for the small screen. Fox is developing a series adaptation of the 2016 neo-western thriller, with "Stranger Things" and "Dopesick" alum Jessica Mecklenburg writing and executive producing. David Mackenzie, who directed the original movie, will further executive produce the show along with Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, Julia Yorn, and Carla Hacken (all of whom also produced Mackenzie's film).
According to Variety, the "Hell or High Water" TV show will pit a "zealous" Texas Ranger against two local boys who carry out a series of bank robbies to protect their West Texan ranching community from a "ruthless" oil tycoon. SK Global is backing the show along with Fox Entertainment.
So far, it looks like "Hell or High Water" film writer Taylor Sheridan won't be involved with the TV show, which is only to be expected. Sheridan has been quite busy of late, having co-created your dad's favorite series "Yellowstone" and its spinoff-prequel "1883" as well as "Mayor of Kingstown." He's also collaborating with "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter on "Kansas City," a show starring Sylvester Stallone that will give everyone's fathers something else to watch in-between seasons of "Yellowstone."
It Means "Enemy to Everyone"
Mackenzie's "Hell or High Water" was the second film penned by Sheridan and the only one to land him an Oscar nod for his writing to date. It's also easily my favorite movie Sheridan has worked on as a writer, between Mackenzie's tight direction and a great cast of men with mustaches that includes Chris Pine as a divorced father who, with the help of his ex-con brother (Ben Foster, who all but steals the film), carries out a carefully conceived plan to rob a series of Texas Midlands Bank locations, then use the stolen cash to pay back the bank and prevent it from foreclosing on his family's ranch. Jeff Bridges co-starred in the movie as the aging Texas Ranger who hopes to catch the duo before retiring, with the aid of his partner (Gil Birmingham, who's also terrific but, sadly, does not have a mustache).
"Hell or High Water" is one of those genre movies that manages to say a lot about major social issues — most pointedly, economic inequality in the wake of the 2007-2008 financial crisis — while taking viewers on a soulful, kick-ass ride full of memorable quotes and exchanges. ("Only a**holes drink Mr. Pibb." "... Drink up.") It's hard to imagine the series adaptation working nearly as well or having a similar impact, but best of luck to those involved all the same.