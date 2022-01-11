Hell Or High Water Is Becoming A TV Series At Fox

You can add "Hell or High Water" to the list of film IPs that are being re-imagined for the small screen. Fox is developing a series adaptation of the 2016 neo-western thriller, with "Stranger Things" and "Dopesick" alum Jessica Mecklenburg writing and executive producing. David Mackenzie, who directed the original movie, will further executive produce the show along with Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, Julia Yorn, and Carla Hacken (all of whom also produced Mackenzie's film).

According to Variety, the "Hell or High Water" TV show will pit a "zealous" Texas Ranger against two local boys who carry out a series of bank robbies to protect their West Texan ranching community from a "ruthless" oil tycoon. SK Global is backing the show along with Fox Entertainment.

So far, it looks like "Hell or High Water" film writer Taylor Sheridan won't be involved with the TV show, which is only to be expected. Sheridan has been quite busy of late, having co-created your dad's favorite series "Yellowstone" and its spinoff-prequel "1883" as well as "Mayor of Kingstown." He's also collaborating with "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter on "Kansas City," a show starring Sylvester Stallone that will give everyone's fathers something else to watch in-between seasons of "Yellowstone."