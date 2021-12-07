Sylvester Stallone To Star In New Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ Series, Kansas City

Sylvester Stallone is heading to television in "Kansas City," a new Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter. This will be the first starring TV role for the "Rocky," "Rambo," and "Expendables" actor, though he has guest-starred on "This Is Us" and older shows like "Kojak."

Deadline reports that "Kansas City" will follow "a New York City Italian mobster, played by Stallone, forced to relocate to the most unlikely of places — Kansas City, Missouri." This sounds reminiscent of FX's "Fargo," which did feature the Kansas City Mafia in two of its seasons, along with a motley crew of oddball characters. Stallone's character is named Sal, and as he and his own mob family put down roots in Missouri, he, too, "encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power."

In addition to starring, Stallone will serve as one of the executive producers of "Kansas City" through his Balboa Productions label. "The Expendables 4" will mark his last outing with that particular action franchise, and though he had a supporting role as King Shark in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," and will reprise his role as the Ravager, Stakar, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," it seems the future of Stallone the leading man belongs to streaming television.