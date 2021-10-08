Expendables 4 First Look Has Stallone And Statham Back In Action

Does anyone really want another "Expendables" movie? I'm sure the answer is yes. But it's hard to look at the action franchise as little more than a series of wasted opportunities. The concept is great – all your favorite action stars of yesterday, together on the big screen! But it's all been a bit of a fake-out; a rouse; a trick. While Sylvester Stallone, the driving force behind the series, has been able to assemble big players like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, and, uh ... *checks notes* ... Kelsey Grammer, more often than not these actors almost never share the same scene. And I get it: logistics and scheduling (not to mention salaries) keep that from happening. But isn't that kind of the whole deal with these movies? The prospect of watching all these guys working together?

On top of that, the quality of the films has been severely lacking. This isn't a series that needs to be high art, but that doesn't mean it has to look like cheap, underwhelming crap, either. On top of all that, the general reaction to these pics hasn't exactly been overwhelmingly positive. The most recent film, "The Expendables 3," had the lowest box office haul of the series so far (although to be fair, the movie leaked online three weeks before its scheduled release date, so that might've played a part).

Despite all of this, Sylvester Stallone refuses to let the series ride off into the sunset. Which is why "The Expendables 4" is currently in production. Jason Statham, who plays Lee Christmas in the series, recently posted a pic from the set, which is our first real look at the film. Check it out.