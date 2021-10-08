Expendables 4 First Look Has Stallone And Statham Back In Action
Does anyone really want another "Expendables" movie? I'm sure the answer is yes. But it's hard to look at the action franchise as little more than a series of wasted opportunities. The concept is great – all your favorite action stars of yesterday, together on the big screen! But it's all been a bit of a fake-out; a rouse; a trick. While Sylvester Stallone, the driving force behind the series, has been able to assemble big players like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, and, uh ... *checks notes* ... Kelsey Grammer, more often than not these actors almost never share the same scene. And I get it: logistics and scheduling (not to mention salaries) keep that from happening. But isn't that kind of the whole deal with these movies? The prospect of watching all these guys working together?
On top of that, the quality of the films has been severely lacking. This isn't a series that needs to be high art, but that doesn't mean it has to look like cheap, underwhelming crap, either. On top of all that, the general reaction to these pics hasn't exactly been overwhelmingly positive. The most recent film, "The Expendables 3," had the lowest box office haul of the series so far (although to be fair, the movie leaked online three weeks before its scheduled release date, so that might've played a part).
Despite all of this, Sylvester Stallone refuses to let the series ride off into the sunset. Which is why "The Expendables 4" is currently in production. Jason Statham, who plays Lee Christmas in the series, recently posted a pic from the set, which is our first real look at the film. Check it out.
Expendables 4 First Look
Behold: the first look at "Expendables 4"! It's not very exciting, but I'm glad Stallone and Statham are having fun on the set. The latest entry in the series comes from director Scott Waugh, and features Stallone, Statham, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa, 50 Cent, and more. Plot details aren't available just yet, but it's safe to assume the film will involve the Expendables going on yet another mission that involves lots of explosions.
Previously, Stallone said the working title for the film was "A Christmas Story," and since Statham's character is named Lee Christmas, that suggests Statham will be the focus of this entry. Then again, Stallone says a lot of stuff on social media, and sometimes it's not entirely accurate. In any case, "Expendables 4" is currently in production. There's no release date yet, but I'm guessing we won't see it until next year, since 2021 is almost over (which is a terrifying thought).
Do We Need More Expendables Movies?
I don't want to give you the impression that I am anti-action movie. No, no, no. I love action flicks, especially low-rent, silly action flicks. But there has to be some form of fun at work, and so far, the "Expendables" franchise has not been fun. Even when they're trying to crack jokes it falls flat. In short, I'm tired of this series. But I guess someone out there loves it, and wants more. The series as a whole has made more than $804 million at the global box office, after all. All that said, I wouldn't be surprised if "The Expendables 4" ends up being some sort of digital/streaming release instead of a movie that's exclusive to theaters. But that's total guesswork on m part. Stay tuned!