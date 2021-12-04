1883 Trailer: Call Your Dad, Because The Yellowstone Spin-Off Is Almost Here

"Yellowstone" is currently in its fourth season, the premiere of which shot the show to the #1 series of 2021 across all forms of television, scoring over 14 million viewers in Nielsen's L3 ratings (which is separate from streaming stats, so it's quite impressive, indeed).

In February, it was reported that another spin-off series, "6666," will expand the Yellowstone-verse by focusing on the West Texas-based Four Sixes ranch. The ranch is one of the most far-famed family businesses in the state's history, and still operates today over 260,000 acres of land as it had since 1870. There and then, civil law clashes against Mother Nature, as it does in its sister series.

That very lawlessness is what gives any westward expansion series a built-in tension mechanism (think "Deadwood"). If you're not getting into disputes with indigenous people that you're stealing the land from, or cattle rustlers stealing from you, you have to worry about Sam Elliott kicking you in the face while you're resting (it's widely regarded as a colossally bad idea to disappoint any Sam Elliott character, so the guy in the trailer probably had it coming). For Bob Dutton (McGraw) of "1883," the trials and tribulations of frontier life are storms that, he hopes, will bring sunshine one day. "I'll keep headin' north until I find country that's worth the journey," grumbles Dutton.

"1883" premieres on Paramount+ on December 19, 2021.