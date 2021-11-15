Every Single Dad In America Watched The Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere

I am not a dad, so I was unfortunately not a part of the metric crapload of people that tuned in for the season 4 premiere of "Yellowstone." In fact, I'll put all of my cards right on the table and admit that, as someone who hasn't had cable in over a decade, and doesn't frequent the "Kevin Costner is a God" side of Film Twitter which may or may not exist, I didn't even know "Yellowstone" was a thing until everyone started freaking out about the massive viewership numbers. According to a report from Variety, the two-part season 4 premiere on linear TV soared to 14.7 million viewers in Nielsen's L3 ratings without any additional numbers from streaming. This makes "Yellowstone" the #1 series of 2021 across all forms of television, including broadcast, cable, and premium networks. It's also the highest-viewed cable season premiere since "The Walking Dead" in 2017.

Considering how many people are cord-cutting and shifting to exclusively consuming via streaming, this is a huge deal. "Yellowstone" is a neo-western drama starring Kevin Costner. The show comes from Taylor Sheridan of "Hell or High Water" and "Wind River" fame, who is set to make two more series with Paramount Network as part of an exclusive multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS: "Mayor of Kingston" and "Yellowstone" spinoff, "1883."