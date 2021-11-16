The Wheel Of Time Showrunner Hopes The Show Can Run For Eight Seasons

"The Wheel of Time," the new Amazon Prime Video streaming series starring Rosamund Pike, hasn't even premiered yet, but Amazon has already renewed the show for a second season. Like "Game of Thrones," it's based on a series of epic fantasy novels known for shifting between different character POVs. However, Robert Jordan's "Wheel of Time" books predate George R.R. Martin's "Song of Fire and Ice" novels (the source material for "Game of Thrones"), and there are three times as many of them.

If showrunner Rafe Judkins has his way, we'll be looking at eight seasons of "The Wheel of Time," the same number "Thrones" had. Go ahead and make room in your schedule from now until 2029, presuming the show is a success at filling the prestige fantasy void and the "Wheel" can keep turning that long.

In "The Wheel of Time," Pike's character, Morraine "embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity." Judkins told Deadline: