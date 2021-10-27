Wheel Of Time Trailer: Amazon Goes All-In On This Epic Fantasy Series

Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" adaptation is getting ever closer to its premiere, and the streamer is unleashing some of the epic fantasy show's magic in a new trailer. We've already gotten an initial trailer, an extended clip, and a behind-the-scenes featurette about the upcoming first season of the show.

Through those promos we've come to know the core cast, including Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon (to be replaced by Dónal Finn in season 2), Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al'Thor.

This new trailer for "The Wheel of Time," however, reveals even more about the on-screen adaptation of Robert Jordan's books. It also incorporates a 360 degree viewing experience, which is described as follows:

When fans arrive at the YouTube page to watch the trailer, a quick scan to the left or right will reveal there is much more to experience. To the left of the screen, they'll discover Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) powerful "One Power" channeling—featuring her voice and faces, artifacts, and symbols hidden amongst the energy weaves. On the right, the corruption of the Dark One represents a dissention into madness.

Check out the trailer for Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" below.