Wheel Of Time Trailer: Amazon Goes All-In On This Epic Fantasy Series
Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" adaptation is getting ever closer to its premiere, and the streamer is unleashing some of the epic fantasy show's magic in a new trailer. We've already gotten an initial trailer, an extended clip, and a behind-the-scenes featurette about the upcoming first season of the show.
Through those promos we've come to know the core cast, including Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon (to be replaced by Dónal Finn in season 2), Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al'Thor.
This new trailer for "The Wheel of Time," however, reveals even more about the on-screen adaptation of Robert Jordan's books. It also incorporates a 360 degree viewing experience, which is described as follows:
When fans arrive at the YouTube page to watch the trailer, a quick scan to the left or right will reveal there is much more to experience. To the left of the screen, they'll discover Moiraine's (Rosamund Pike) powerful "One Power" channeling—featuring her voice and faces, artifacts, and symbols hidden amongst the energy weaves. On the right, the corruption of the Dark One represents a dissention into madness.
Check out the trailer for Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" below.
The Wheel of Time Trailer
If the multiple trailers and featurettes weren't a dead giveaway, it's clear that Amazon has put a lot of money behind the series. In a recent interview, executive producer Mike Weber said that the show cost late-season "Game of Thrones" money at $10+ million per episode. "The audience expectation is coming off of the last season of 'Game of Thrones,' not the first season," he explained.
Those familiar with the books know that there are multiple opportunities to create scenes as grand in scale as those seen in "Game of Thrones." Showrunner Rafe Judkins has also confirmed we'll see some of those moments on screen: "One of the crazy things about now is just how ready and willing networks are to just look you in the eye, and you say, 'I'm going to build the Two Rivers and then we're going to burn it down at the end of episode one.'" he said. "And they're like: 'Great. What's next?'"
Here's the official synopsis for the show:
"The Wheel of Time" is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.
"The Wheel of Time" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 19, 2021, with the eighth and final episode dropping on December 24, 2021.