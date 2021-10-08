The Wheel Of Time Clip Introduces Rosamund Pike's Intimidating Moiraine

When Lan and Moiraine enter the inn, everyone goes quiet. Lan formally introduces himself as al'Lan Mandragoran, and then introduces his companion, Moiraine; a woman so impressive she only goes by one name, like Cher.

If the one-name introduction wasn't enough of a sign, the inn's patrons also see her ring and realize that she is Aes Sedai, and thus a woman with immense magical power. Moiraine knows the Aes Sedai's reputation precedes her and has no qualms about leaning into it, walking seriously over the fireplace to warm herself while she asks for room and board. The key part of this scene, however, is Moiraine looking at each of the young residents she thinks may be the Dragon Reborn, the one who can save or destroy them all.

We also get a glimpse of Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), the village's relatively young Wisdom who protects the residents. We see her clearly not trusting Moiraine, and ready to attack should the Aes Sedai do anything to harm the folks at the inn. Moiraine does none of that, however, and peacefully goes with the Innkeeper when the scene ends.

"Wheel of Time" fans who have been eagerly awaiting the series will undoubtedly appreciate this additional sneak peek into the first season. They already know Moiraine is a badass, but even those new to this world will get the message based on this scene alone. The trailer, however, also gives us glimpses of Moiraine doing much more overtly badass things.

"The Wheel of Time" will channel its way onto Amazon Prime Video on November 19, 2021.