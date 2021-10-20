Wheel Of Time Featurette Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Amazon's Big Fantasy Series

Judkins says in the clip that part of what makes "The Wheel of Time" so special is "something emotional and intangible." Existing "WoT" fans will no likely agree, and the video works to convey that intangible essence to a larger audience.

The video, for example, gives us a look behind the camera to see how the show created some of the magical effects, particularly around Moiraine's powers. It also shows how they filmed riders on horseback, and gives us glimpses of different places in the show. We see shots of the Two Rivers, for example, the home of the young folks who Moiraine takes under her protection. And it also shows a quick shot of what looks like the cursed city of Shadar Logoth along with a great stone archway that looks like something of great import.

At less than 40 seconds long, however, the featurette can only show us so much. We'll have to wait until November 19 to see "The Wheel of Time" in all its epic fantasy glory.

In addition to Pike, "The Wheel of Time" stars Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon (though Dónal Finn will play him in Season 2), Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al'Thor.

The show follows Moraine and the actors above as they flee from dark forces who want one of them — the prophesied Dragon (AKA, Chosen One) — for its own aims. Season 2 of the show is also already in production, though no news yet on when it will drop on Amazon.