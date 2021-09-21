The Wheel Of Time Has Already Recast A Main Role For Season 2

Deadline broke the news that actor Barney Harris, who played the character Mat Cauthon in season 1, will not be returning for season 2 of the Amazon show. Dónal Finn, whose previous credits include a small one-episode part on "The Witcher," will step into the role.

There's no news as to why Amazon is replacing Harris for season 2. This change likely happened while the second season was already in production, which suggests that it was an unplanned move on the studio's part.

Despite this setback, the show is still moving forward, getting a lot of support and investment from Amazon. Other shows have had actor changes with nary a hiccup (Daario in "Game of Thrones," anyone?) and it's possible this will be a similar example. Now that we know Cauthon will look different in the second season, we can manage our expectations accordingly.