Amazon Is Already Spending Game Of Thrones Money To Make The Wheel Of Time

In case you haven't heard the big news — the next "Game of Thrones" is on the way! It's called... "Westworld"? Or maybe "The Witcher"? Perhaps it's "The Expanse"? Or Amazon's "Lord of the Rings"? So many shows have had the title thrown their way, that it's getting pretty hard to keep track. But the latest addition to the club has been getting the comparison since the project was first announced.

Amazon's upcoming fantasy epic, "The Wheel of Time" shares much in common with HBO's crown jewel — both are based on best-selling series set in sprawling fantasy worlds, fit with a large cast of characters and an intricate magic system. Other than that ... they are utterly dissimilar. "The Wheel of Time" follows a member of a powerful all-female organization as she embarks on a perilous, world-spanning journey. But though the two tell completely different stories, that certainly won't be enough to save Amazon's upcoming epic from the many comparisons. Part of this is simply the lasting impact of "Game of Thrones." For years, the series held us all in a vice grip, as the show to watch. And even when it left the air, its approach to storytelling and effect on audiences remained.