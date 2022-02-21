Uncharted And Dog Make For A Very Encouraging Weekend At The Box Office

In its 10th (!) weekend, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" earned $7.65 million, which is 1.7% more than it did last weekend, good enough for the number three spot. Just genuinely stunning stuff. It now stands at $1.83 billion globally and passed "Avatar" domestically last week. It's not new that this movie continues to make bank, but it does further prove that Holland is a bonafide star, given that he is in two of the weekend's top three movies.

Coming in at number four was "Death on the Nile," which actually only dropped 51.5% for a $6.2 million second weekend take. It's still going to be tough to recoup the $90 million budget on this one, but it didn't fall off a cliff in its second frame and now stands at $75 million worldwide. There is at least a chance it could approach less-than-catastrophe territory by the end of its run. Unfortunately, China was little help, where it earned just $5.9 million this weekend. That's especially sad given how few American movies are playing there now.

"Jackass Forever" rounded out the top five with $5.2 million, putting the modestly budgeted $10 million comedy at $61 million worldwide, with $47 million of that coming from North America. These movies have never been big overseas, but thankfully this one already counts as a win for Paramount. It should be able to round out its run with between $70 and $80 million.

Looking ahead, this week sees the period-set love story "Cyrano" hitting theaters alongside the Foo Fighters' horror flick "Studio 666."