Uncharted Cements Tom Holland's Movie Star Status While Cyrano And Studio 666 Bomb At The Box Office

In its second weekend, Sony's video game adaptation "Uncharted" stayed atop the box office, taking in $23.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It dropped just 47.2% and, in the pandemic era, that counts as a damn good hold for a big blockbuster. The movie now stands at $226 million worldwide, with $86 million domestic to date. The film certainly still has a ways to go before reaching profitability, but audiences have turned up thus far. And with a release in China around the corner, this could indeed be the start of a franchise Sony was looking for.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum's "Dog" once again finished at number two with $10.1 million, dropping just 32%, making for a very good hold, suggesting that word of mouth is good for this one. It has now made $32 million worldwide against a $15 million budget before it really even rolls out internationally. This is a big argument in favor of mid-budget movies being something studios should look to in the post-pandemic landscape.

Rounding out the top three was another Holland joint, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which continues to sock away money with $5.7 million added to its ridiculous total. It now stands at $1.86 billion globally. The bigger takeaway here is that Holland, for two weeks in a row, has had two of the top three movies in the country. "Uncharted" has helped cement him as a true box office bet and a real-deal movie star that can put butts in seats. If we take anything away from this weekend before "The Batman" craziness takes over it's that Holland has climbed very far up the Hollywood A-list, and he doesn't always need the Spider-Man suit to be on top.