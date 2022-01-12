X Trailer: 'Hollywood, Here We Come'

For the most part, the trailer does a great job creating hype without giving too much away. Though the film's rural set-up calls to mind horror classics like "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," it's unclear exactly what plagues the woman who's haunting the porn production's cast and crew. Unfortunately, there's an unnecessary bit at the trailer's end that does seem to divulge too much about the movie. We see cops at the house in the light of day, a massive blood spatter behind them, and they find one of the crew member's cameras. This moment seems to be from the very end of the movie, and the cop's one-liner isn't a worthy trade-off for the scene's potentially spoiler-laden implications.

Fortunately, West's work is all about the execution, and "X" looks like it'll be a stylish blast. The director has previously shot on 16mm, and this movie looks like it'll be mixing film gauges as well, with the movie-within-the movie looking gorgeous and grainy. A24 horror is sometimes mocked for its bloodlessness, but the trailer builds with brief shots — including Ortega's screams and a flinch-inducing potential eye-gouging scene — that indicate West is willing to go the gory distance with this one. The trailer introduces its cast with the pink-red flickering font of an X-rated movie and carries a rollicking swagger through to the bloody end.

A24

A24 has not yet announced a release date for "X."