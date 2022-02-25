Cinemark Is Testing A Variable Pricing Model For Movie Tickets

It's become crystal clear that the state of moviegoing must adapt or die in the pandemic era. Streaming became the dominant species in the movie business and theaters are looking for ways to evolve so that the box office can continue to be a viable part of the industry moving forward. It turns out that theater chain Cinemark has a pretty interesting potential piece of the puzzle on deck, and they are testing out a variable pricing model for movie tickets.

Cinemark recently shared its quarterly earnings for the end of 2021 and, for the first time since the pandemic began, turned a profit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, during the earnings call CFO Melissa Thomas made an interesting reveal in explaining that the chain is now using data and analytics to test a new way of handling ticket prices. Rather than do an increase across the board, the idea is to use data to introduce flexible pricing depending on factors such as demand and time of day. Here's what Thomas had to say:

"We're testing and learning. For example, we're in the midst of a series of tests to better understand how elasticities have evolved during the pandemic, to further optimize our base pricing levels going forward. That could mean increases or decreases in pricing, depending upon the theater market, the time of day and week and various other factors."

In essence, this means you could pay one price to go see a smaller indie movie on a Wednesday afternoon, such as "Sundown," whereas seeing the big new popular blockbuster on a Friday night would likely cost more. It's easy to see how this could be both frustrating and/or handy, depending on how it's implemented.