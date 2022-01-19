Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Officially The Fourth Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time

It's not just on the domestic side. Around the world, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is number eight on the list, making $1.63 billion after the Monday box office receipts. I would say that this is for more than one reason. First of all, Spider-Man, and more importantly, Peter Parker(s) is a superhero that is relatable in a way that others often aren't. He's young, he doesn't always make the best choices, and he messes up all the time like the rest of us. He doesn't have Tony Stark's money (most of the time). He doesn't have the ability to use magic like Doctor Strange (though he can certainly mess it up — am I right?). He isn't a king like T'Challa. He really could be anyone, as "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" taught us. Add to that the fact that we got not one, not two, but three entire Spider-Men (seriously, my English teacher never mentioned how to write the plural of Spider-Man, which is a glaring omission), and you have a recipe for success.

THR points out that this film might not make the top four globally though, and that's because of the pandemic and the lack of a release date in China.