Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Officially The Fourth Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time
Spider-Man, Spider-Man! Does whatever a Spider-Man film can! Forgive my lame attempt at humor in song form, but this is pretty big news. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is now officially the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time, not adjusted for inflation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film of many Spider-Men (Spiders-Men? Spiders-Man? Doesn't matter. Peter is good at science, not grammar) passed the holiday weekend with a whopping $702.7 million in ticket sales, which means that it has passed "Black Panther" to take the number four spot.
The site reports that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is one of five films to pass the $700 million mark domestically. The other films are "Black Panther" with $700.4 million, "Avatar" with $760.5 million, "Avengers: Endgame" with $858.4 million, and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" with $936.7 million. Before you yell, I didn't make this up. Yes, I love "Star Wars," but you may vent your thoughts on that elsewhere. Today we're celebrating all things webby.
The World Loves Spider-Man
It's not just on the domestic side. Around the world, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is number eight on the list, making $1.63 billion after the Monday box office receipts. I would say that this is for more than one reason. First of all, Spider-Man, and more importantly, Peter Parker(s) is a superhero that is relatable in a way that others often aren't. He's young, he doesn't always make the best choices, and he messes up all the time like the rest of us. He doesn't have Tony Stark's money (most of the time). He doesn't have the ability to use magic like Doctor Strange (though he can certainly mess it up — am I right?). He isn't a king like T'Challa. He really could be anyone, as "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" taught us. Add to that the fact that we got not one, not two, but three entire Spider-Men (seriously, my English teacher never mentioned how to write the plural of Spider-Man, which is a glaring omission), and you have a recipe for success.
THR points out that this film might not make the top four globally though, and that's because of the pandemic and the lack of a release date in China.
Spinning a Web of Dollars
Another thing to note: Of the top 10 films at the domestic box office, we have two "Star Wars" films, five Marvel superhero films, a dinosaur film, a film about blue aliens, and one about a sinking ship. It appears that superhero fatigue isn't really affecting the take-home dollars at the movies. We love our heroes, our Jedi, our aliens and, well, bad ship design I guess?
The top 10 list (not adjusted for inflation) includes:
- "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" — $936.7 million
- "Avengers: Endgame" — $858.5 million
- "Avatar" — $760.5 million
- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — $702.7 million
- "Black Panther" — $700.4 million
- "Avengers: Infinity War" — $678.8 million
- "Titanic" — $659.4 million
- "Jurassic World" — $652.4 million
- "The Avengers" — $623.4 million
- "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — $620.2 million
Pretty sure there will be "Spider-Man" movies forever now, and I'm really okay with that scenario.