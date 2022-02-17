Prime Video Lands The Streaming Rights To John Wick 4, Moonfall, And More

In the age of streaming, it is all about the haves and have nots. Disney+ has "The Mandalorian" and everyone else does not. Apple TV+ has "Ted Lasso" and everyone else does not. Now, Amazon Prime Video has something that everyone else does not in the form of streaming rights to a batch of movies from German production company Leonine Studios, including the upcoming "John Wick 4" as well as the recently released disaster flick "Moonfall," among others. Take that, Netflix.

According to Variety, Amazon Prime Video and Leonine have extended the scope of a partnership that was already in place. Amazon will now have exclusive second window SVOD-rights for a six-month period to upcoming theatrical feature films and home entertainment titles from Leonine's slate. That sounds fancy but it's really just a way of saying that Amazon will have exclusive streaming rights aver the initial premium VOD and Blu-ray/DVD window is up. The deal also includes non-exclusive SVOD rights to titles from Leonine's content library. This means other potential partners could get in on the back catalog as well.

Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel said the following:

"It's fantastic that we can expand our long-standing partnership with Prime Video by this agreement and achieve another important milestone for our licensing business with premium content. In addition to our strong production collaboration, which includes series like 'FC Bayern: Behind the Legend,' 'The Gryphon' and 'One Mic Stand,' Prime Video can now offer its customers the top selection of local and international premium titles from our portfolio over the coming years."

So what movies are included in the deal? The list consists of "John Wick 4," the upcoming "John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina," Channing Tatum's "Dog," "Moonfall," Nicolas Cage's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," "Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom," Jennifer Lopez's "Shotgun Wedding," and "The School of Magical Animals 2."