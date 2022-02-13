The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer: No One Ring Should Have All That Power

As dense as J.R.R. Tolkien's source material is, there's a ton of creative leeway for a story that covers the Rings of Power. The Second Age of Middle-earth is extensive, sprawling over 3,000 years and some change before the events of "The Fellowship of the Ring." Therein, you have the founding of familiar Tolkien locations Rivendell (by Elrond) and Lothlórien, the latter of which Galadriel leads eventually in 1530 (for scale, Frodo Baggins of the books and films was born a whole Age later, in 2968). Given that audiences are already familiar with Galadriel from the films, her narration brings a welcome, familiar point of entry for those wary having to do Marvel-level homework to enjoy the show. If anything, the writers' room should be doing the homework for viewers, and boy, is there plenty to pull from.

Tolkien covered some of the Second Age and stories of the Rings of Power in "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," specifically in Chapter Two's Council of Elrond. But those froggy enough to want the expanded version instead of the Wiki highlights you hear in the "Fellowship" adaptation (effective as it is) need look no further than Tolkien's "The Silmarillion." Its final essay, "Of the Rings of Power and the Third Age," is self-explanatory, but you'll learn that the Rings' smithing was influenced by Sauron himself, with the aim of holding the elves and dwarves and men under his sway. It didn't pan out that way, battles were fought, and some hobbits were later inconvenienced down the line. As a series, there is so much room for creative, adaptive storytelling that fans should be jazzed for what's to come.

Royal Elf Galadriel is now played by Morfydd Clark, who wowed audiences in the title role of one of the most tonally striking horror films of 2019, "Saint Maud." Clark is joined by an ensemble cast including Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" arrives on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.