Amazon Releases An Entire Army Of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Character Posters

There might be only One Ring to rule them all ... but that doesn't mean we can't expect nearly two dozen separate character posters to help drive that point home. Marketing for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" appears to be kicking off in earnest, only a few weeks after we finally learned the actual title of the upcoming Amazon series.

Considering how dense and challenging the original material by author J.R.R. Tolkien can be to even the most seasoned fans, it should come as little surprise that the title reveal alone itself provided enough context clues to fuel some hefty speculation. In the same spirit, Amazon has debuted 23 total character posters for "The Rings of Power" season 1. The series is expected to detail the initial rise of Lord Sauron, who would eventually plague the denizens of Middle-earth thousands of years later, as seen in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies.

pic.twitter.com/dxmai71mXW — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 3, 2022

The official "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Twitter account released several of the new character posters in a surprise (and lengthy!) social media thread earlier today, which you can peruse above or over at the official Instagram account. Given so many posters to pick and choose from and only a bare minimum of recognizable features to help us pinpoint exactly who or what these characters are meant to represent (Amazon cheekily left out any names, character descriptions, or, uh, the actual heads of each actor) we've been left to our own devices, with only our own knowledge of the tiniest details of Tolkien's source material combined with what we remember from previous "Lord of the Rings" adaptations to help us figure out who's who and what's what. By all means, join me on a trip down this fantasy rabbit hole so we can try and make some sense out of these new "The Rings of Power" character posters.