The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer: Amazon's Prequel Series Will Rule Them All
Ready to go back to Middle-earth? The long-awaited Amazon series, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy-defining material but set thousands of years before the events of his "The Lord of the Rings" novels, finally has an official title. Yup, that means I can finally get down off my high horse and stop insisting that it makes no sense to use the exact same title from the epic Peter Jackson trilogy. And I'm not the only one who thinks so, either, as none other than Frodo himself agrees! He might be in for a bit of disappointment, however, as it turns out that this new show will still be using that title for some serious name-brand recognition. Honestly, it's hard to blame them.
Middle-earth nerds, get ready to feast your eyes on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." In addition to the title announcement, Amazon released a fancy, graphic-laden new trailer — without any actual footage, mind you — to make the reveal that much more memorable. It includes some very familiar words, a potentially very familiar voice, and definitely a very familiar-looking Ring. Well, what are you waiting for? You don't need me to keep describing it to you, so go check it out yourself below!
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer
If you didn't know the legendary words by now, you will soon. "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky. Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone. Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die. And one for the Dark Lord on his dark throne. In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie."
If you remember, Peter Jackson's "The Fellowship of the Ring" only included a brief excerpt from J.R.R. Tolkien's original poem — the far more famous "One Ring to rule them all..." passage that Gandalf ominously recites to Frodo early on in the film. If the Amazon series is trying to instill a sense of confidence that it will hew even closer to Tolkien's original text, well, mission accomplished! The evocative imagery in the trailer clearly portrays the forging of the One Ring at Sauron's behest, the villainous Dark Lord of the poem and the chief antagonist of "The Lord of the Rings." In fact, it feels like a modernized update of the original "The Lord of the Rings" teaser trailer that broke the internet back in the day. How's that for setting the tone!
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay released a statement alongside the news, as well, further explaining their reasoning with this new title and setting expectations of what fans can expect from this series.
"This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien's other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring –- but before there was one, there were many... and we're excited to share the epic story of them all."
Along with the new title and trailer, fans can also set their alarms for the premiere of the highly anticipated series. "The Rings of Power" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.