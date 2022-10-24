Smile And Terrifer 2 Scare Up Big Wins At The Box Office, Halloween Ends Dies A Horrible Death

It was a big weekend at the box office, all things considered, as it was one the industry had marked off for some time. "Black Adam" opened as the first big blockbuster to enter the fold in months and, as expected, The Rock's DC superhero flick topped the charts with $67 million, followed by the A-list rom-com "Ticket to Paradise." But, as has pretty much been the case since the pandemic started (and really, for decades in Hollywood in general), horror was once again propping up the industry. "Smile" stayed strong while "Terrifier 2" straight-up shocked onlookers, while "Halloween Ends" fell from grace, yet still managed to fill theaters.

Director Park Finn's "Smile," in its fourth week, cemented itself as one of the biggest original hits of any kind in 2022. The film landed at number three, earning another $8.3 million and held like gangbusters, outperforming "Halloween Ends" in its second week (more on that in a second). The hit horror flick has now earned $166.2 million worldwide against a $17 million budget, putting it above "The Black Phone" ($160 million) in terms of non-franchise horror. It will soon pass "Nope" ($170 million) to take the crown for the year. Expect a sequel announcement imminently.

The most amazing part of all this is that "Smile" was supposed to go to Paramount+ originally, Paramount, rather wisely, shifted to a theatrical release following positive test screenings. This is a reminder to studios that being flexible can lead to good things. Unfortunately, Universal's flexible thinking with "Halloween Ends" seemed to go the other direction. Aftering topping the charts with $40 million in its debut, the final entry in David Gordon Green's Michael Myers trilogy plummeted a staggering 80% and took in just $8 million in its second frame. Good enough for fourth place.