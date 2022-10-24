Black Adam Tops The Box Office With $67 Million, But Ticket To Paradise Is The Real Winner

It was the weekend the movie industry has been looking towards ever since August brought on a surprisingly dry end of summer at the box office. Heck, it had mostly been dry until "Smile" opened surprisingly big earlier this month, followed by a good opening weekend for "Halloween Ends" last week. But this past weekend finally saw Dwyane Johnson's DC superhero film "Black Adam" debut after spending well over a decade in development hell. Once again, superheroes saved the day as the DC Comics adaptation earned $67 million, a record for The Rock up to this point in his career. But it was "Ticket to Paradise," the rom-com that reunited George Clooney and Julia Roberts, that arguably won the day.

"Black Adam" is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and carries a massive $195 million price tag. Unfortunately, that kind of inflated budget is becoming all too common for these big blockbusters. In any event, according to Box Office Mojo, it easily won the weekend with $67 million domestically and $73 million internationally for a $140 million global start. It's a nice win for DC after "Wonder Woman 1984" and "The Suicide Squad" both struggled during the pandemic.

Now, the real question is whether or not it holds well enough in the coming weeks. Critics largely disliked the film, though audiences have responded far better. It earned a decent B+ Cinemascore, which puts it in the same neighborhood as "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." But The Rock and DC have big plans for the character, so they really need this to pan out on a longer timeline. We shall see. Luckily, they have until "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" arrives to face more major blockbuster competition.