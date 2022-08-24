Peacock Is Slashing The Price On Its Premium Tier
With other streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ announcing price hikes in August of 2022, and/or adding ad-supported tiers, here's some news you'll likely be happy to hear. Well, for a while, anyway. Peacock, the NBC streaming service which is home to titles like "Modern Family," "The Office," and "They/Them," is about to become the exclusive stop for next day NBC and Bravo show streaming, according to TVLine. The change will happen on September 19, 2022, and will only affect current seasons of shows.
The outlet reports that the streamer will temporarily cut prices for their Premium tier, which you'll need to see those shows the next day. Subscribers to this tier will also have access to "Days of Our Lives," the soap opera that has been running for a whopping 57 years on NBC. It's about to move to streaming-only on September 12, 2022, meaning you're likely going to get a call from your parents or grandparents, asking you "how this streamy stuff works."
Currently, you can get access to Peacock's streaming library for $4.99 a month, which, as Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in a statement, provides "massive premium content offering[s] across TV, film, sports, and news" with less than five minutes of ads per hours. New subscribers — like your parents and grandparents, probably — can get the Premium plan for $1.99 a month, or $19.99 for the entire year. They're calling this their "special Fall celebratory offer."
It won't last forever, though
That offer only applies to new customers who sign up during the month of September. It would be safe to assume that this will last for a year, though the offer isn't up on the Peacock site at the moment. Make sure you read the fine print.
At the moment, Peacock has three tiers available for viewers. You can get the free plan, which gets you 40,000 hours of shows, movies, and sports, and 50+ always-on channels, according to the Peacock website. The $4.99 (or $1.99 with the September deal) Premium plan has another 20,000 hours of content, live sports events including Premier League, WWE, Sunday Night Football, and MLB Sunday Leadoff, as well as the next day access to NBC and Bravo shows.
If you're feeling splurgy and you don't even want five minutes of ads (and who could blame you), you can sign up for the Plus tier, which is ad-free (outside of a few exceptions that have to do with streaming rights), and allows you to download and watch select titles offline.
It's an interesting move, this discount, considering Peacock lost $1.7 billion in 2021. It will likely bring in subscribers though, many of whom could stay once the prices return to normal.
It's probably worth signing up for the September deal if you like the offerings on Peacock. There are so many streaming services right now and they do take a chunk out of your budget. I hesitate to say this, but perhaps you feel the same. I'm not exactly missing cable, but it was certainly easier to balance one's checkbook when it was just one bill.