Peacock Is Slashing The Price On Its Premium Tier

That offer only applies to new customers who sign up during the month of September. It would be safe to assume that this will last for a year, though the offer isn't up on the Peacock site at the moment. Make sure you read the fine print.

At the moment, Peacock has three tiers available for viewers. You can get the free plan, which gets you 40,000 hours of shows, movies, and sports, and 50+ always-on channels, according to the Peacock website. The $4.99 (or $1.99 with the September deal) Premium plan has another 20,000 hours of content, live sports events including Premier League, WWE, Sunday Night Football, and MLB Sunday Leadoff, as well as the next day access to NBC and Bravo shows.

If you're feeling splurgy and you don't even want five minutes of ads (and who could blame you), you can sign up for the Plus tier, which is ad-free (outside of a few exceptions that have to do with streaming rights), and allows you to download and watch select titles offline.

It's an interesting move, this discount, considering Peacock lost $1.7 billion in 2021. It will likely bring in subscribers though, many of whom could stay once the prices return to normal.

It's probably worth signing up for the September deal if you like the offerings on Peacock. There are so many streaming services right now and they do take a chunk out of your budget. I hesitate to say this, but perhaps you feel the same. I'm not exactly missing cable, but it was certainly easier to balance one's checkbook when it was just one bill.