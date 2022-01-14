Netflix Is Set To Raise Subscription Prices For The First Time Since October 2020

Insert the vaguely comforting cliché of your choice here, because we've unfortunately got some bad news for you. Netflix is once again raising their monthly subscription prices, at least for users in the United States and Canada. If you'll allow me to put on my glass half-full goggles for a moment, this change at least comes after over a year of stability — the last time Netflix announced a price increase was back in October of 2020, when much of the industry felt the effects of the pandemic the most (although one wouldn't necessarily think that economic hardship would apply to Netflix, the one studio best equipped to survive the shutdown of theaters worldwide). At that time, the streaming giant boosted their 4K premium streaming plan by an unsightly $2 while the standard plan "only" increased by $1. If the idea of capitalizing on customers who had little else to turn to during an extended quarantine left a bad taste in your mouth, you're not alone!

In this instance, we can only assume that the higher-ups at Netflix realized they needed to subsidize their recent all-in commitment to a new "Red Notice" franchise somehow, so feel free to blame this on, well, every one of us guilty souls who contributed to the massive viewing totals for the Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Gal Gadot action vehicle. Actions have consequences and very few of us are innocent in this matter!

On a more serious note, check out all the details of this new price hike below, including when subscribers can expect these changes to take effect.