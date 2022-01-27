Peacock Lost $1.7 Billion In 2021

Breaking news: The film and TV industries are in a state of flux right now. To be fair, a lot of recent changes we've seen in the way movies and shows are made and released didn't come out of nowhere; the pandemic simply shortened the timetable for when they would happen. Because of this, just about every major streaming service out there is still scrambling to build up its library of exclusive films and TV series — meaning, they're a ways off from turning a profit, making it all the harder to say how successful (or not) they have actually been up to this point.

Case in point: Comcast, in a report on its Q4 earnings (via Variety), revealed that Peacock made $778 million in revenue in 2021 while posting an adjusted loss of $1.7 billion (which is more than double the $663 million it lost in 2020). It now expects Peacock to lose another $2.5 billion in 2022, and plans to double the $1.5 billion it spent on developing original films and series for the streaming service last year over the next 12 months, before upping that to $5 billion annually in the years ahead.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts also revealed that Peacock has reached 9 million paid subscribers, making this the first time the company has disclosed how many paying customers it actually has. Obviously, though, the streamer has a very long way to go before it catches up to the likes of Netflix (over 200 million subscribers) and Disney+ (over 100 million subscribers), or even a relatively smaller streamer like Hulu (which has about 41 million subscribers).