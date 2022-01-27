New Bel-Air Trailer Is Not Chillin' Out, Maxin', Relaxin' All Cool

The latest trailer for "Bel-Air" focuses on a couple of guys who were up to no good and started making trouble in young Will's West Philly neighborhood. We get a few glimpses of newcomer Jabari Banks' Will as he gets into the one little fight that scared his mom and initiated the cross country move to his aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Uncle Phil's (Adrian Holmes) house in a posh Los Angeles neighborhood.

The video clocks in at 1:07, but the spot only takes up about 45 seconds. Despite the clipping pace, we still see a ton of the key players in Will's new home. Through very quick cuts, there's his family, some classmates, his loyal companion Jazz, guns, and a swimming pool. Pretty much, it's everything you'd see in the full-length trailer, just condensed for those looking to skip ads before a video or scrolling through their social media dashboards. But for more information, here's the show's official synopsis.

Set in modern-day America, Peacock's new one-hour drama series "Bel-Air" imagines the beloved sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" through a new, dramatic take on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known.

One interesting thing about this new trailer is how much time we spend with Will's mom, Viola "Vy" Smith, who is played by April Parker Jones. From what I can recall from the original series, Vy didn't really play a big role in the pilot past the exaggerated portrayal of her in the opening credits. She played a recurring role as the sitcom progressed, but the start of the series focused on Will adjusting to his new surroundings. It's currently uncertain how much Vy will play into "Bel-Air" just yet, but it's cool to see that she's already more involved than in the OG version of this story.

"Bel-Air" starring Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones premieres on Peacock on February 13, 2022.