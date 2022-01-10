Bel-Air Trailer: The Fresh Prince Gets A Fresh Dramatic Makeover For Peacock

The trailer for Will Smith and Morgan Cooper's dramatic reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is here, and unfortunately it doesn't include an angsty, down-tempo cover of the original show's theme song like I'd hoped. There's still a lot to unpack in this first look, though, which puts a whole new spin on the story of how Will's life got turned upside-down.

The new trailer re-introduces us to the boy from West Philadelphia, now played by Jabari Banks. Though we don't get a catchy rap recap, we do get a lot of insight into what led Banks' Will to Bel-Air. As house manager Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) puts it, Will ended up in a "scrap on the ball court" that "got nasty." Footage shows that, during a fight, Will fired a warning shot in the air and was roughly apprehended by police. The guys he scrapped with are still after him, so he was sent to Bel-Air to lie low.

This isn't majorly different from the original "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" premise, but the trailer does reveal some pretty major changes. Most noticeably: preppy Carlton is cool now?! Olly Sholotan takes over the role made famous by Alfonso Ribeiro, and we see in quick flashes that he spends his time driving sports cars, playing lacrosse, and speaking to a large crowd.