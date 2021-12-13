Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com Marry Me Will Stream On Peacock On The Same Day It Hits Theaters
In the wake of a global pandemic shuttering theaters (temporarily), studios have taken a second look at simultaneous release models that allow moviegoers to bypass the traditional theatrical window before getting to watch a movie at home. Peacock has done day-and-date releases for David Gordon Green's "Halloween Kills" sequel, which still tidied up at the box office despite viewers' ability to stream the film on opening weekend. Universal is the latest to follow this approach, putting out their latest romantic comedy in a multi-platform day and date release. Kat Coiro's rom-com "Marry Me" will arrive on Peacock at the same time it hits theaters on February 11.
"Marry Me" is based on Bobby Crosby's graphic novel (which originated as a webcomic), and stars multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers") as Katalina "Kat" Valdez, a Latin music superstar whose stage partner, played by Columbian singer Maluma in his feature debut, is revealed to be unfaithful. As such, she chooses to wed Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson, "The Royal Tenenbaums"), a fan in the audience holding a "Marry Me" sign. Both Lopez and Maluma perform original songs in the film, which is written by John Rogers ("The Librarians"), Tami Sagher (NBC's "30 Rock"), and Harper Dill ("The Mick").
Trailer for Marry Me
Comic author Bobby Crosby has another project in development; "Last Blood," based on the zombies vs. vampires comic, co-written with his brother Chris Crosby. The adaptation is expected sometime in 2023.
In addition to three previous features and an extensive episodic television career (including pilots for "Girls5Eva" and "Florida Girls"), director Kat Coiro has previously helmed six episodes of the "She-Hulk" series, currently streaming on Disney+. The supporting cast of "Marry Me" includes John Bradley (Samwell of "Game of Thrones"), comedians Michelle Buteau and Sarah Silverman, and Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Tick, Tick...BOOM!"). Lopez is producing the film alongside her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas; the pair previously collaborated on "Hustlers," and "Maid in Manhattan" under the former's Nuyorican Productions banner. Also producing is John Rogers for Kung Fu Monkey Productions and Benny Medina ("Hustlers"). The film is executive produced by Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts. Originally set to be distributed by STX before Universal snagged the film in July of 2019, "Marry Me" drops in theaters against 20th Century Studios' Poirot mystery "Death on the Nile," the Liam Neeson action vehicle "Black Light," and Jefferson Moneo's bizarro alien cult indie, "Cosmic Dawn."
"Marry Me" arrives in theaters and to stream on Peacock on February 11, 2022.