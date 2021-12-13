Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com Marry Me Will Stream On Peacock On The Same Day It Hits Theaters

In the wake of a global pandemic shuttering theaters (temporarily), studios have taken a second look at simultaneous release models that allow moviegoers to bypass the traditional theatrical window before getting to watch a movie at home. Peacock has done day-and-date releases for David Gordon Green's "Halloween Kills" sequel, which still tidied up at the box office despite viewers' ability to stream the film on opening weekend. Universal is the latest to follow this approach, putting out their latest romantic comedy in a multi-platform day and date release. Kat Coiro's rom-com "Marry Me" will arrive on Peacock at the same time it hits theaters on February 11.

"Marry Me" is based on Bobby Crosby's graphic novel (which originated as a webcomic), and stars multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers") as Katalina "Kat" Valdez, a Latin music superstar whose stage partner, played by Columbian singer Maluma in his feature debut, is revealed to be unfaithful. As such, she chooses to wed Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson, "The Royal Tenenbaums"), a fan in the audience holding a "Marry Me" sign. Both Lopez and Maluma perform original songs in the film, which is written by John Rogers ("The Librarians"), Tami Sagher (NBC's "30 Rock"), and Harper Dill ("The Mick").