Universal's 2022 Theatrical Slate Will Hit Peacock Within 45 Days Of Release

With the abundance of available streaming services, the still very much A Thing™ pandemic, and the economy continuing to be an absolute cluster, viewers have had to get selective about where they send their dollars. The service announced in October that Comcast had lost $520 million on the services, but had hinted at having some new tricks up its sleeve. Abracadabra, I guess, because this announcement is a massive incentive to get people to subscribe to Peacock.

"Prioritizing the theatrical experience and eventizing our world class content remains the cornerstone of our business," said Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG. "By ensuring our upcoming slate has both a theatrical window and timely Peacock debut, we satisfy the needs and expectations for key stakeholders across the spectrum, from our filmmakers and producing partners, to cinemagoers and Peacock subscribers."

Peacock is, in this writer's opinion, an extremely underrated service. Re-bingable watches like "Parks and Rec" and "The Office" have left their previous platforms as Peacock exclusives, and their original content like "We Are Lady Parts," "Girls5Eva," and "Dr. Death" are already alone worth the subscription. People have been slow to subscribe to the service, but this new announcement will more than likely spike some numbers in 2022, and if the move is successful, may inspire other services and studios to follow suit.