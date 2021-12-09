Universal's 2022 Theatrical Slate Will Hit Peacock Within 45 Days Of Release
People were shocked when Universal announced that the highly-anticipated "Halloween Kills" was going to be available to stream on Peacock the same day it hit theaters, and their experiment looks to have completely changed the theatrical window game for titles released from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). NBCUniversal announced today that the majority of titles from UFEG, which includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation, will release on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical and PVOD releases. This new theatrical window will take effect in 2022, with Simon Kinberg's "The 355," Scott Derrickson's "The Black Phone," Ol Parker's "Ticket to Paradise," Julian Fellowes' "Downton Abbey: A New Era," and the final installment of David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy, "Halloween Kills" as just some of the expected releases.
Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock said in the statement, "As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content for Peacock, films are essential to that mix." Campbell continued:
"The team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are fantastic partners and we are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, and provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year."
Is This Worth Investing in ANOTHER Streaming Service?
With the abundance of available streaming services, the still very much A Thing™ pandemic, and the economy continuing to be an absolute cluster, viewers have had to get selective about where they send their dollars. The service announced in October that Comcast had lost $520 million on the services, but had hinted at having some new tricks up its sleeve. Abracadabra, I guess, because this announcement is a massive incentive to get people to subscribe to Peacock.
"Prioritizing the theatrical experience and eventizing our world class content remains the cornerstone of our business," said Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG. "By ensuring our upcoming slate has both a theatrical window and timely Peacock debut, we satisfy the needs and expectations for key stakeholders across the spectrum, from our filmmakers and producing partners, to cinemagoers and Peacock subscribers."
Peacock is, in this writer's opinion, an extremely underrated service. Re-bingable watches like "Parks and Rec" and "The Office" have left their previous platforms as Peacock exclusives, and their original content like "We Are Lady Parts," "Girls5Eva," and "Dr. Death" are already alone worth the subscription. People have been slow to subscribe to the service, but this new announcement will more than likely spike some numbers in 2022, and if the move is successful, may inspire other services and studios to follow suit.